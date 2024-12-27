T-Mobile Starlink Beta Invites Rolling Out to Android and iOS Devices

When T-Mobile and Starlink teamed up to announce T-Mobile Starlink, a satellite internet service that would one day bring a data connection to your T-Mobile phone when in remote locations, they told us that a beta program was open for sign-up. The plan, at least at the time of initial sign-up, was to get folks in line for access, which was going to launch in early 2025. As it turns out, T-Mobile is already inviting users to give the new service a run.

Several folks have reported back as receiving a text message with an invite to set up T-Mobile Starlink. And we’re talking about both iPhone and Android owners as potentially having early access, so this isn’t one of those situations where one platform is being favored over the other to start. In fact, I’ve seen reports from iPhone 15 Pro to Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners. There are some Pixel 9 Pro owners claiming the same, but they may be confusing the satellite features already included with Pixel phones and T-Mobile Starlink.

For Samsung phone owners, a new setting called “Satellite Networks” (Settings>Connections>Satellite networks) is appearing and specifically mentions the need to “Contact T-Mobile for details” on how to get it working. I’d imagine you would need to be invited. For iPhone and iOS folks, the setting is buried in Settings>Cellular and then within your active SIM card.

But speaking of invites, folks on iOS are reporting that they are receiving text messages from T-Mobile with invites after signing up for the T-Mobile Starlink beta program. I have not yet seen anyone on Android say the same, they are simply finding these new satellite settings on their supported devices running on T-Mobile.

To recap, T-Mobile Starlink will initially launch as a way to send SMS or text messages over Starlink satellites when in remote areas without a traditional data connection from a T-Mobile tower. Eventually, the plan is to offer calling and data connections to make this a truly remote internet service.

If you are interested, you can sign-up for T-Mobile Starlink beta and cross your fingers for an invite.