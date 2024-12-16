T-Mobile and Starlink have this idea that there could be a world where there are no dead zones. By connecting the two, we could see a service where your T-Mobile data plan includes access to Starlink’s satellite internet service and your phone could access a connection when in a remote area that doesn’t have a cellular tower for miles and miles. That could be cool, right?

Starting today, T-Mobile has opened up registration for a beta program for T-Mobile Starlink, which as the name suggests, is a direct-to-cell satellite service from T-Mobile that utilizes more than 300 Starlink satellites in orbit that are prepared to send a signal to your smartphone.

This is happening thanks to an FCC approval and will launch as a beta program “early” next year. This beta program is open to anyone interested in trying out T-Mobile Starlink, but more specifically is first for T-Mobile postpaid voice customers with a compatible device. It is free for now, assuming you get into the beta program. T-Mobile has not yet said how much it could cost down the road. They also haven’t told us which devices are needed, only that “most modern mobile phones” should work

T-Mobile claims that their connection with Starlink (the “direct-to-cell satellite” thing) “is expected to be much more user friendly than other satellite messaging services” that are currently available. They believe this will be try because you apparently won’t need to hold your phone up in the air to search for a signal and that your messages should just send/receive like “any other message.” We’ll see about that.

For now, the T-Mobile Starlink beta will only include text messaging, with voice and data on the road map further down the road.

T-Mobile Starlink Beta Program Sign Up

Details and registration for consumers can be found here.

Business customers and first responder agencies can register here.

// T-Mobile