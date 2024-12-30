At no point in this site’s history have we tracked a watch band in the way we did the new Performance Loop Band for the Pixel Watch. Maybe it’s because most of the Pixel Watch bands on the market aren’t great and we wanted more quality choices…actually, that’s exactly why – the line of quality Pixel Watch bands from the industry is generally poor and we were left begging for something new and good. We hoped that Google could make one that would fit permanently on our watches.

When the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band landed quietly over Black Friday weekend, we immediately ordered one in the Porcelain color to slap on a Pixel Watch 3 (45mm). In the shortest of final thoughts, this seems like the only band I’d wear going forward that Google makes. Not that this band had to work hard to win over my wrist, but that’s at least something to take from it.

Need more? Let’s talk briefly about it.

The Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band is a $60 band that comes in 41mm and 45mm lug sizes (it’ll fit all Pixel Watch models). It is available in 5 colors, although the lugs change colors depending on the band and may not match your Pixel Watch case. You’ll need to shop carefully and understand that in order to match your specific Pixel Watch, you may not get the color you really want. For example, I have a Pixel Watch 3 with a silver stainless steel case, so I can’t use the Obsidian (has black lugs) or Wintergreen (“matte hazel” lugs) bands and am really only left with Porcelain or Peony. Of course, you may not care that much about lugs matching your case, but then you probably deserve a little tap on the wrist for being a bad style boy.

The pitch for this band is that it is “your new run buddy” and micro-adjustable with a semi-stretchy recycled fiber fabric that can be worn all day, including when you are working out. It ups the style with its rectangular metal lugs, but stays sweat resistant and flexible with the combination of polyester, nylon, and elastane yarns that it is made of. Google lists it as “workout-friendly,” if that wasn’t already clear.

It’s called the “Performance Loop” because it’s fixed to one lug and then wraps around your wrist before looping through the other lug onto itself to stick. It’s basically a velcro-like sticky situation here that allows you to go as tight or loose as you want. It only comes in one size (length), though, so keep that in mind. It’s a long band that should work for thicker wrists. For skinny wrists, like mine, it fit fine, but if they were any skinnier, it might start looping back a touch too far (you can see it hitting about half way back in the image above).

This is a band I wanted so badly because one of the top 2 reasons I wear a smartwatch is to track health and fitness activity. A proper band that can be worn all day, whether I’m sweating, desking, or sleeping is necessary and this looked like it could meet the moment.

So what’s up with this band, is it any good? It’s pretty good, yeah. The material choice here is good enough for what it tries to do. You can wear it all day and night, sweat in it, and then go back to your day job without worry. The material isn’t necessarily “soft” yet isn’t scratchy either. At no times have I needed to adjust or take a break because it bothered my wrist. In fact, I wore it straight for a few days, only removing it to charge each day, because that’s still a thing we do with smartwatches from Google.

During workouts, you certainly can micro-adjust by pulling it tighter and then sticking it to itself. I didn’t notice it staying sweaty for long either, and my guess is because this combinations of materials is letting those juices slide off for the most part. On several occasions, I went from workout to out of the house without needing to change the watch band to let it dry at home. It’s definitely an all-day wear.

The look is a mostly minimal one that I’m a fan of. This Porcelain band is an off-white, almost grey color and the matching stainless lugs do bring a fun vibe. They class it up, if anything, while the rest of the band keeps it sporty. The other colors look more fun, but this is probably where I’d lean to allow the watch to fit with more fits.

Should you buy the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band? Ooooh, this is a tough one. This watch band is so incredibly overpriced at $59.99. This does not feel like a $60 band. I’m not calling it cheap, I’m just saying that it feels like a band you might get off of Amazon, only you know Google made it and that probably gives you a bit more confidence in it. The lugs fit better than those poorly made Amazon bands, for sure.

Look, it fits well and is super adjustable, doesn’t itch, and can be worn all day, so that’s something. I’d certainly recommend it if you have Google Store credit to use on it or if Google runs one of its rare watch band discounts, then it would be worth it. It’s probably the watch band I’ll leave on a Pixel Watch if I’m wearing one. Overall, I like it, the price is just insane.

Amazon Link | Google Store Link