This Could Be the OnePlus Open 2

The original OnePlus Open launched towards the end of 2023 and we took it for a spin, giving it pretty positive remarks. In fact, for 2023, it was my personal favorite foldable and one that tempts me still to this day. OnePlus really nailed the software, used excellent cameras, and made sure the displays were as good as those used by any. But for whatever reason, they took 2024 off and didn’t release a follow-up.

As we approach 2025, rumors are starting to pick-up, suggesting that we may get a OnePlus Open 2 at some point soon. New renders of the supposed device have appeared that are reportedly based off of a “late-stage prototype.”

Rumors included with the render say that the device is refreshed from a design standpoint, although it still looks a lot like the original Open. However, it is said to be larger, yet thinner, measuring in at 10mm thick. It could boast IPX8 water resistance, which would be a big improvement from the first Open model.

And that’s basically all we know from these renders. We can see what the device looks like and yet nothing else was shared. And again, this device looks just like the previous model, only without the faux leather backside. The camera is placed similarly, as is the flash. The buttons match and so does the internal camera. It looks like a OnePlus Open…

As far as the rest of this story goes, rumors suggest a OnePlus Open 2 could launch in early 2025 with a larger battery and Android 15 out of the box. Knowing the OnePlus 13 is about to launch globally, I wouldn’t expect an Open 2 to be in North America any time soon.

// Smartprix