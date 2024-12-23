We get it, it’s a busy time of year. If you’re someone who is still looking to nail down an Android-related gift at a good price, Amazon has the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 available at discounted pricing and deliverable by Christmas with overnight shipping. Double score.

For pricing, the Pixel 9 Pro can be had for $839, down from $999, but the major deal is Pixel 9 Pro XL for just $849 (down from the usual $1099). For bigger Android phone lovers, that’s the deal you want. If you already have the phone and simply want the Wear OS accessory in Pixel Watch 3, you can get one delivered by Christmas for just $299 ($50 off). Both the 41mm and 45mm options are currently discounted.

We hope each of you have a lovely holiday. Stay well and enjoy your phones.