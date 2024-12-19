Most of the best holidays deal have come to pass, but Google’s best phone is back to its Black Friday pricing at the moment. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is once again $250 off, leaving it with a starting price of $849.

Google’s top non-foldable phone typically starts at $1,099 with 128GB storage. Thanks to this current discount, you can now get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for the same price as the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which is only $150 off at this time. Big or small – that’s the choice for you.

Amazon is hosting this deal and has the discount on Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain with 128GB of storage. If you need more storage (you probably do), then you’ll find the same $250 off price on the 256GB versions in Obsidian and and Porcelain. The 256GB starts at $949 with this deal.

Need a refresh on why this is our favorite phone of 2024? Here’s our review.

Amazon Deal Link