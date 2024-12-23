After a year of unaccomplished expectations for sixth generation Galaxy Z foldable sales, Samsung has lowered its production forecast for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. In a report from Samsung’s home country of South Korea, production figures for the seventh generation of foldables has been set to just 2 million units for the Z Fold 7 and 3 million for the Z Flip 7. That’s a significant drop from 2024’s total run of 8.2 million units.

According to the Electronic Times, third quarter financials for ’24, which reflects sales of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, decreased by 16.3%. In other words, Samsung expected to sell a lot of these phones, but people simply weren’t buying. This is speculated to be due to increased competition from companies like OPPO, Google, and OnePlus.

In the same report, Galaxy S25 sales expectations are higher. Target shipments have been set at 37.4 million units, up about 7% from 35 million units for the Galaxy S24. Overall Galaxy shipments are targeted to be 230 million units in 2025, a decrease from 2024’s target of 250 million units. The report even name drops a possible Galaxy S25 Slim, which is news to us.

From our perspective, this is surprising news. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is easily the best one Samsung has shipped, but it’s possible people didn’t feel justified in upgrading or making the switch to foldables. Both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 are good devices, but as speculated, Samsung isn’t the only foldable game in town.

// Electronic Times