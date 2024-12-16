The Galaxy S4 series is seeing a first One UI 7 Beta update to kickstart the week, so call it One UI 7 Beta 2 if you want. Whatever the name, this update is all about bug fixes and there are at least 14 that Samsung noted in their official changelog.

This update is live right now and we pulled it on our unlocked Galaxy S24 (with no SIM card). If you own a Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra and are also enrolled in the One UI 7 Beta program, you should be able to grab this update immediately. Simply head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install to start the process.

This new One UI 7 Beta update is rolling out as build ZXL5 and is about 1GB in size. It still contains the December Android security patch and does not list any new features, only several bug fixes that are trying to polish this build before launch in January on the Galaxy S25. If you were having issues, be sure to jump below and read through the entire changelog that we’ve included.

Also, here’s how to sign-up for One UI 7 Beta and here is the full list of One UI 7 Beta changes.

One UI 7 Beta 2 Update Changes

S/W Version: One UI 7.0, ZXL5

Bugs that have been fixed

Fixed continuous display error and malfunction after closing Now Bar

Fixed a displaying error of a personal drawer App

Fixed issue of not being able to connect to some TV products wirelessly through Dex

Fixed problem where reminder widget transparency is not applied (app update required)

Improved slow transition between apps on recent screen

Improved entry speed for smart select in edge panel

Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode

Improved GPS function

Fixed Quick Panel operation error

Added option to set screen refresh rate within game booster

Fixed call termination and Samsung message app F/C issue

Fixed background color off issue for weather widget

Fixed WiFi/NFC connection error when setting as routine

Reflected other numerous improvements

Known issues

Issue where edge > tool panel sometimes do not appear

Update information