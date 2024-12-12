Pokemon TCG Pocket, the digital trading card game that appears to be off to a wildly successful start since launching in late October, will see its first expansion this month. After eclipsing the 60 million download mark in that short amount of time, Pokemon is ready to give us our first new cards.

The next Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion is called “Mythical Island” and it will be available on December 17. Since this is a new expansion drop, there will be new art to collect, as well as new binders and display boards that show off the Mythical Island theme. Of course, because this is a new set of cards, it should make for interesting deck building ideas, which will lead to “expanded battling experiences in solo or versus battle modes.”

In a press release to announce the news, Pokemon says that there will be a new Mew card to collect (new Mew EX pictured below), but was tight-lipped on what else we might see. A trailer gave us a bit of a tease of others, including a new Pikachu, Blue as a trainer, Aerodactyl EX, full art Vaporeon and Dedenne (below), and a really nice full art Marshadow. There are likely to be many other surprises and special cards that we’ll all obsess over.

Shortly after the December 17 expansion to Mythical Island, TCG Pocket will see a holiday countdown (beginning December 24) that allows you to receive in-game gifts “at no cost.” We’ll let you know once that happens and what we can expect.

Below, we’ve included other images that show the Mythical Island card spinner with Mew on the cover, at least 3 new Mythical Island decks you’ll get to build, and more of the new art we can expect.

As you can imagine, Mythical Islands is a free expansions and you should only need to update your game on December 17 in order to get it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Links: Google Play | App Store