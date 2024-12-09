With the latest Pixel Tablet 2 intel suggesting that the device has been cancelled, this may be odd timing to learn more about Google’s pen accessory. We saw initial details of the pen device earlier this year, but again with the reported cancelling of a followup Pixel Tablet, things sort of fizzled.

Regardless, Android Authority has at least detailed what might’ve been or still could be in the future. The pen device comes in two colors (hazel and porcelain), ultimately allowing for features like handwriting-to-text conversion, something we see plenty of on Samsung’s Galaxy tablets. For docking, since Pixel Tablet doesn’t have a dedicated spot, it appears that Google was also working on a case that allowed users to magnetically connect and charge the pen device.

As we can see in the above video, the device even had a sweet clicker, similar to the S Pen. This would have been perfect for someone who fidgets, such as myself. And of course, the pen would’ve supported Google’s Find My Device.

Launching this accessory would have made plenty of sense alongside a Pixel Tablet 2, but with the original Pixel Tablet not seeming to be overly popular, it seems unlikely Google releases this in the near future. We do hope Google is still tooling a new tablet, with our main request being that it’s something more premium and powerful than the original. You know, something to compete against the iPads and Galaxy Tabs of the world.

Thoughts?

// Android Authority