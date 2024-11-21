The thought of a Pixel Tablet 2 arriving in the near future isn’t one I’ve had often, if I’m being honest. The return to the tablet world by Google with the Pixel Tablet didn’t exactly win me over, as the device lacked important specs, struggled to fulfill its pitch to be a smart home hub, lacked accessories to be a productivity machine, and carried a price well north of its hardware.

But that’s what we’re talking about today – a Pixel Tablet 2. Well, a supposedly cancelled Pixel Tablet 2.

According to a new rumor, Google has decided to end development of a Pixel Tablet 2 because it might actually lose money on it. At least that’s what one source said. We don’t exactly know why they believe they would struggle to sell it or make money on it, but if we look at the history of the Pixel Tablet, I can certainly make some assumptions on how that might play out.

The device might have a codename of “kiyomi” and could run Tensor G4 in its development state and may have been setting sights on coming in both WiFi and 5G versions. But if it’s cancelled already, then who knows if we’ll ever see any of that become a reality. And that’s the story.

Look, the original Pixel Tablet is a low-end Android tablet that Google foolishly priced at $500 out of the gate because it wanted you to have a dock with it. Unfortunately, that dock situation led to some very awkward usability, the speaker in the dock was one of the worst ever produced by an electronics company, and the tablet just didn’t meet the moment. It was, to put it simply, a disappointment of a device that we really wanted to be great because the concept made a lot of sense.

So we don’t really know the situation here, but we’ll now consider the Pixel Tablet 2 a surprise if it ever arrives. And if you’d like to buy the original Pixel Tablet, you can actually do so at the price it should have launched with – $279.

// Android Authority