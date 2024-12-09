Verizon told us one month ago that on December 9, Message+ would be shut down. Apparently, they weren’t kidding, with even the service’s FAQ disappearing from the carrier’s website. Hopefully all users made a switch by now, but it wouldn’t surprise us if a few people are left a little shocked this morning.

If you’re someone trying to figure out what to do, Google is here to help, complete with a guide: It’s pretty simple actually, just download Google Messages. Trust us, we think you’ll like it more. We were surprised so many people were upset about Message+ going away, but hey, I totally get it. Once you get used to something, change is hard to deal with. It’ll all be fine.

Welcome to the RCS revolution, friends.

Download Google Messages.