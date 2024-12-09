Galaxy Watch Ultra Update Brings Newer Security Patch

Galaxy Watch Ultra appears ready to receive its second official update, according to Verizon. From the changelog that the carrier provided, it’s looking like the watch is getting the October patch, though, this changelog may not be completely finalized as the shipping date on it is December 10 (tomorrow). Things could change.

The updated build number is listed as L705USQU1AXK6, but beyond the security patch, we’re not seeing anything else in the changelog. If you spot anything after booting it up or want to confirm it is indeed the October patch, let us know.

// Verizon