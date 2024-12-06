Google announced today that users of Google Wallet will soon be able to uploaded digital versions of US passports, plus residents of Iowa, New Mexico and Ohio are soon getting support to upload digital copies of their IDs and licenses.

This news quickly follows Wallet’s support for uploading California licenses. For those who plan to fly domestically with a digital passport, take a look at TSA’s map of supported states and airports using this technology, then make sure to bring your physical copy anyway just to be safe.

On top of the passport support and new states getting digital license support, Google also detailed expanded transit card options. Specifically, US commuters can now add select prepaid commuter benefit cards to Google Wallet, starting with Edenred and HealthEquity.

Lastly, Google announced that users can now access passes on the web at wallet.google.com.

Update (Dec 6): Google announced that ID pass in Wallet is starting to roll out today. With this, Google Wallet users can create and store a digital ID from a US passport, usable at select TSA checkpoints. All eligible users should have access in the coming weeks. Additionally, the state of New Mexico issued a press release confirming that driver’s licenses and state-issues IDs are now available for mobile users. This has been a while coming, so this is a positive update.

// Google