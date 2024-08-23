Google Wallet Users in California Can Add Their Driver’s License

Google began adding driver’s license support to Google Wallet back in 2022 and has slowly expanded the option to new states. This week, they’ve added a fifth state in California.

Folks with an Android phone and who live in California can jump on into Google Wallet and start the process of adding their driver’s license. They join users in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland.

To setup a driver’s license in Google Wallet, you’ll open the app, tap the Add to Wallet and then “ID Card.” The next step will be to choose your state (only the 5 I listed above are there currently) before agreeing to terms. The app will then ask you to take photos of the front and back of your license and a short video of yourself. You’ll submit those, which then allows Google to submit the information to the California DMV for approval. And that’s it.

What can you use a digital ID or license for? Not much! At the moment, Google suggests that these digital IDs are only valid with TSA and support airports and some apps, like car rental services.

Have fun, California peeps.

// California