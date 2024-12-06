Last week’s Black Friday saw the Galaxy Watch Ultra come down to a nice low of $189, thanks to a combination of instant discounts and trade-in bonuses. Looking at the website a week later and that deal is still available, which is great for people who struggle with jumping on a good deal. Please, don’t be like me and the 24-inch Gengar plushie at Walmart. I will regret not buying that for years.

Anyway, as for this deal, you can snag a Galaxy Watch Ultra at an instant discounted price of $489 ($160 off). However, if you have an eligible trade-in, you can save an additional $300 off, bringing your grand total to a whopping $189. For this smartwatch, that is very solid and there are many reasons why we like this device. Read our review here.

To get that righteous pricing, follow the link below.