Last week’s Black Friday saw the Galaxy Watch Ultra come down to a nice low of $189, thanks to a combination of instant discounts and trade-in bonuses. Looking at the website a week later and that deal is still available, which is great for people who struggle with jumping on a good deal. Please, don’t be like me and the 24-inch Gengar plushie at Walmart. I will regret not buying that for years.
Anyway, as for this deal, you can snag a Galaxy Watch Ultra at an instant discounted price of $489 ($160 off). However, if you have an eligible trade-in, you can save an additional $300 off, bringing your grand total to a whopping $189. For this smartwatch, that is very solid and there are many reasons why we like this device. Read our review here.
To get that righteous pricing, follow the link below.
Collapse Show Comments
1 Comment