The Nest Thermostat line has always been one of my favorite smart home accessories because of the way it it blends into your life and makes it immediately more efficient. With the launch of the new Nest Thermostat (4th Generation), Google took its popular thermostat line and took the design up several levels to a place no other smart thermostat maker has come close to. They also improved functionality and the feature set with things like the included temperature sensor.

If you missed our review on the new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen), it’s probably worth a read. I’m a massive fan and really can’t recommend it enough if you are in need of a smart thermostat or are looking to upgrade from an older model (like I was). This thing is a beautiful piece of hardware that will also make your home smarter.

For Black Friday, the Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) is $50 off at almost any retailer you can find that sells it. Instead of paying $280, you can now pay $229 and the temperature sensor is still included in the box. Do it.

