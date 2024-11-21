OK, the Pixel 9 is $250 Off, So Do That

Black Friday deals are everywhere and keeping track of them all isn’t always easy because prices can fluctuate. For example, Google has slashed $150 off every single non-foldable Pixel 9 device, including the Pixel 9 Pro models. Its retail partners are matching those prices too, so that’s fun, right? Well, unless someone like Amazon comes along and adds another $100 discount to sweeten the deal, we then move beyond just having fun.

You might need to be quick on this one, but if you cruise to Amazon (here), you’ll find the Pixel 9 with 128GB storage in Peony (pink) or Porcelain for $548.98. Doing some quick math from the $799 retail price and that’s $250 off. That’s more than anyone else is offering at the moment.

Let me repeat – the best Pixel 9 Black Friday deal is $250 off and Amazon has it right now.

Again, the Pixel 9 is down to $549 in two colors only and with 128GB storage. The 256GB models are all still just $150 off, as are Obsidian and Wintergreen colors. I hope you like an off-white or pink phone, because you are about to own one.

Since these two colors are seeing this extra $100 discount, I really do think this is a temporary price drop until they sell through a bunch in inventory. Get after it.

Amazon Deal Link