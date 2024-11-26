It is quite likely you have seen someone around town wearing a set of Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses. After all, they’re awesome, so let this serve as a sign that you should get yourself a pair. They are currently on sale for Black Friday at a number of retailers.

Down to a low of $239 in select colors, as well as discounted variously in other options, these “AI-powered” sunglasses are way better than we expected. Usual pricing for these start at $299, so this is considerable savings to be had. If you opt to get them on the Ray-Ban website, you’ll have additional customization options, too.

Why Buy: If you need to be sold on these, forget the AI stuff. While it’s fine to be able to ask your sunglasses what the weather is like should your eyeballs no longer be working, the real sells on this device are the built-in speakers, camera system, and hardware quality itself. Kellen and I still both discuss how impressed we are with the 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on these glasses, plus the speakers sound really good considering they’re built into the arms. They’re fashionable and they work really well. Long story short, we love our own pairs and think you’d like it, too.

Snag a pair and allow yourself to be surprised at how good they are. I know I was.