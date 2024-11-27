One day in our species’ past, some random genius decided to combine a 15,000mAh battery bank and an air compressor for inflating your car tires. And unlike similar combinations, this thing can fit in your JNCO jeans pocket, making it a sweet little addition to any vehicle’s roadside emergency kit.

Denvix is the maker of this product, currently listing it on sale via Amazon for $79, down 20% from its usual $99 for the Black Friday shopping holiday. With a fully charged battery, Denvix details the ability to inflate 7 sets of average car tires or 154 basketballs. For charging your smart devices, you’re looking at 45W wired charging, which when to compared to competitor speeds of similar products, seems pretty good.

Two other sweet features are the large touchscreen for “user friendly operation,” plus the built-in scene light (shown above) with four different modes. You have Bright White, Ultra Bright White, Yellow Camping, and Flashing Red.

Follow the link below to snag one for yourself. This is an excellent product to keep in the car because you never know when you might need it.