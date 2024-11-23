For those of you who ended up skipping the “early” Black Friday deals, you made a wise decision if you were eyeing a device like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7. For this weekend, you can grab one for as little as $40. Not a typo there – this $300 watch is down to just $40.

Here’s how to grab Samsung’s best Galaxy Watch 7 Black Friday deal.

$60 OFF TO START: To kick things off, Samsung is dropping $60 off both the 40mm and 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch 7. That gives you a starting price of $239.99 and $269.99 without having to do any sort of trade-in or having a student discount, etc. That’s a solid price for a watch that has almost all of the specs of the $650 Galaxy Watch Ultra, yet isn’t an eyesore.

$200 TRADE-IN VALUES GOING UP: The next piece of the deal is – you guessed it! – a trade-in discount. Samsung keeps upping the discount values and is now offering $200 off instantly if you trade-in a Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or Galaxy Watch 6. Some of those are quite old and you probably didn’t even pay $200 for them at retail or launch.

So, we’re at $240 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 and you just slashed $200 off by giving up your aging Galaxy Watch 4 and now you can own a Galaxy Watch 7 for $39.99. That seems good, no?

LTE MODEL FOR $90: Need the LTE model for connectivity without your phone? That too is discounted by $60 + the $200 for trades. With that combo, you could get an LTE-ready edition for $89.99. My suggestion is to consider that over the WiFi-only model, simply because you may decide at some point in the future you need that cellular connection on watch and you’ll have the choice to use it. Should you never use it, no biggie, because you don’t need to and can use it as a WiFi model full time. The cellular there is simply included as a bonus and $90 is a crazy good price.

Hit that link below and make a decision on which Galaxy Watch 7 is for you.

Samsung Deal Link