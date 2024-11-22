When it comes to wireless earbuds, I have been beyond happy with my set of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The battery life is great, sound is amazing, ANC is top tier, and the fit feels very good in the ear. They’re my top recommendation when it comes to earbuds for Android users, especially when you can snag them at this Black Friday pricing.

For a limited time, buyers can pick up Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for as little as $115, down from the usual selling price of $249. Samsung is offering $60 in instant savings, but should you have a trade-in, you’ll get up to an additional $75 off. That’s a total of $135 in savings.

The beauty is, you don’t even need a stellar trade-in for the full $75 instant credit. Samsung is offering $75 for your old set of Galaxy Buds Live, Buds+, Buds 2 Pro, original Galaxy Buds, and others. They’ll even give you $50 for a pair of Galaxy Buds FE.

If you want to up your in-ear audio game, now is not a bad time to do. Buds 3 Pro are available in either Silver or White.