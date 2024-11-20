The Samsung Black Friday deals are really starting to ramp up before we hit the official shopping weekend, and that means top discounts on some of their best devices. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of those, at least in my opinion, since it surprisingly won me over during my review even with its quirky design and bulky case. It’s just an incredible smartwatch, whether you have a Samsung phone or not.

As we approach Black Friday, these holiday deals tend to shift around, but at the moment, you can save up to $410 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which would drop its starting price to just $239.99. This is a $650 watch that can be had for a lower price than almost any other smartwatch on the planet.

$160 OFF JUST BECAUSE: As a part of this early deal, Samsung is slashing $160 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra price without you needing to do anything. It’s just $160 because. It doesn’t matter which case color you choose or which of the 3 bands you decide to have out of the box, the price is $160 off.

$250 OFF WITH TRADES: Because this is Samsung we’re talking about, they’ll continue to sweeten the deal with trade-ins of older device, leading to an extra savings of up to $250. They’ll gladly take your old Galaxy Watch and give you that $250 too. We’re seeing watches as old as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic fetching the full $250 off. You can check all trade-in values at this link.

As a reminder, the trade-in discount is an instant discount from Samsung, so you get the $250 off today with that $160 off. Again, you could order a Galaxy Watch Ultra for $240 and possibly pick it up today, thanks to Samsung’s partnership with local Best Buy stores.

Samsung Deal Link