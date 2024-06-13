Samsung first teased its next big wearable update as One UI 6 Watch Beta, with an initial list of features released in May. They told us at the time that we should see the first beta build hit the Galaxy Watch 6 in June and that has indeed happened. It’s time to beta test new software, watch wearers.

To download One UI 6 Watch Beta on your Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you’ll need to do so by enrolling through the Samsung Members app. This has been the method for years, so jump in there and look towards the top for a banner that mentions One UI 6 Watch Beta. You can enroll through instructions there before you’ll then be able to pull the update in your Galaxy Wearable companion app.

Why would you want to install One UI 6 Watch Beta on your Galaxy Watch 6? Because! We love new software. This update is packed full of new features, including Galaxy AI, if that’s something you care at all about.

We have the full list of changes below, but some highlights are as follows: Monitoring energy levels, more detailed sleep analysis, thumb-pinching actions, faster scrolling, new universal gestures, a new font, longer-lasting battery mode, and more.

Alright, go grab that beta update and report back to us.

One UI 6 Watch Beta – Changes

Unlock a healthier you with Galaxy AI

Monitor your energy levels

Samsung Health’s new energy score shows your physical and mental readiness based on you sleep and physical activity. If your energy score is low, it may be best to take a rest. If your energy score is high, it could be time set a personal best in your favorite exercise. Galaxy AI provides personalized insights and motivation to keep you on the right track.

Get more detailed sleep analysis

Galaxy AI-powered sleep insights give you more detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality. Your comprehensive sleep report now includes your heart rate, respiratory rate, and the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep after you lie down.

Make your own workout routines

Combine a series of different exercises together for a custom workout routine. You can set targets for sets, reps, and more.

Control your watch like a pro

Do more with double pinch

Take quick action in a variety of situations by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice. You can answer calls, turn off alarms, scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. A finger icon will appear on buttons that can be controlled with a double pinch.

Faster horizontal scrolling

Flick the screen left or right or to quickly scroll through notifications or tiles.

View ongoing activities all at once

Tap the bottom of your watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Tap an item in the list to easily switch between them.

Take action quickly with Universal gestures

In situations where a quick action is needed, such as answering a phone call or turning off an alarm, the button for the action will be automatically focused so you can do the action immediately without the need to manually change focus.

Go back without touching the screen

Move your wrist back and forth to go back to the previous screen. You can control this in Universal gestures.

Get only the notifications you want

Choose which apps are allowed to send you notifications directly on your watch without opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

Control your watch with modes

Modes can now automatically control more of your watch’s settings based on what you’re doing or where you are. Modes can control Do not disturb, Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake, Touch screen to wake, Touch bezel to wake, Sound mode, and Disconnection alerts.

Stay in touch from your wrist

Instantly access your favorite emojis

You can set the emojis you use most as favorites so they’re always available to send as a quick response.

Save image attachments

You can now save images attached to messages on your watch. Saved images can be viewed in the Gallery app, shared with others, or used to create a unique photo watch face.

Even more improvements

Stylish new font

One UI 6 Watch has a new default font with a more stylish and modern feel. You’ll see the new font if the default font is selected in Settings. If you’re using a different font, you’ll still see that font after upgrading to One UI 6 Watch.

Make your battery last longer

When Power saving is turned on, you can also choose to limit health features to make your battery last even longer than before.

Automatically connect to Bluetooth audio devices

When you start playing music on your watch, your Bluetooth headphones or speaker will automatically connect for playback. If no Bluetooth audio devices are available to connect, music will play through your watch’s speaker if your music app supports it.

// Samsung