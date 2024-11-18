The Black Friday deals are still in effect over on Samsung’s website, this time with the company changing up the deal to maybe persuade a few more folks to purchase what’s easily one of the best Android phones of 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The deal is simple enough. Samsung is doubling storage for free, meaning you can get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model. Even more wild, you can get the 1TB option for less than what you would the standard 512GB model, priced at just $1385, down from the usual $1659. This is all before instant trade-in credits, even for those without a trade-in.

For those with a substantial trade-in, you can save up to an additional $800, bringing the price of a 512GB unit to just $449. The beauty is, Samsung is gifting an additional $300 of instant credit to buyers even if you don’t have a trade-in. That means you can get the 512GB model, with no trade-in, for just $899. That’s a sweet deal for this phone.

And of course, if you’re eligible for Samsung Offer Programs, your savings could be even better. We highly recommend checking if you qualify. Even parents of students can qualify for savings, so it’s worth a look.