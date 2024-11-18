Detailed in a leaked internal email, it appears that Google is now working on a high-end, Pixel-branded laptop, supposedly with the goal of competing against laptops like the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, and Microsoft Surface Laptop.

Reported to feature the internal codename Snowy, there are no specific details yet known, other than that Google has greenlit the project, meaning there is a team dedicated to the device and Google has begun funding its development and production. It’s not even yet known if it will be powered by Chrome OS, but that’s said to be assumed.

It has been a long time since Google gave us a Pixel-branded laptop, that being in 2019 with the Pixelbook Go. If you’ll recall, there was also the Chromebook Pixel from 2013, debuting with a starting price of $1299. To compete against something like the MacBook Pro, our wishlist will be long and I’m not completely convinced Chrome OS would be sufficient.

Is it possible Google gives us a little tease of this new device at next year’s Google I/O event? That might be too soon if development only started recently, but you never know.

Anything specific you’d need to see from a Pixel Laptop to get you to buy one?

// Android Headlines