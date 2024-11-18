Discovering new apps and games can sometimes be hard, so yearly when Google announces its favorite titles for the year, it helps me and probably others find new things to play with. This year, we have lots of titles to explore for Google’s Best Apps and Games of 2024.
Best app went to Partiful while best game went to AFK Journey, a game I’ve heard good things about. Google then selects the best app for particular situations, like best for watches, best for Google TV, best for cars, best indie game, etc. There are many titles to look through, but they’re all linked and organized below.
Hopefully there’s something here that will interest everybody.
Best apps of 2024
- Best app: Partiful
- Best for Fun: Mila by Camilla Lorentzen
- Best for Personal Growth: UpStudy – Camera Math Solver
- Best Everyday Essential: MacroFactor – Macro Tracker
- Best Hidden Gem: Timeleft
- Best for Watches: Baby Daybook – Newborn Tracker
- Best for Large Screens: Infinite Painter
- Best for Google TV: Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Best for Cars: PBS KIDS Video
Best games of 2024
- Best game: AFK Journey
- Best multi-device game: Clash of Clans
- Best Multiplayer: Squad Busters
- Best Pick Up & Play: Eggy Party
- Best Indie: Yes, Your Grace
- Best Story: Solo Leveling: Arise
- Best Ongoing: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best for Families: Tab Time World
- Best on Play Pass: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance
- Best for Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures
You’ll find a landing page dedicated to the Best Of over on Google Play by following the link below.
What’s your favorite app of 2024? For me, Best Game goes to both Marvel SNAP and Pokemon Pocket, while Best App goes to Philips Hue. Such a lovely, consistent app that works wonderfully.
