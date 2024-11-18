Discovering new apps and games can sometimes be hard, so yearly when Google announces its favorite titles for the year, it helps me and probably others find new things to play with. This year, we have lots of titles to explore for Google’s Best Apps and Games of 2024.

Best app went to Partiful while best game went to AFK Journey, a game I’ve heard good things about. Google then selects the best app for particular situations, like best for watches, best for Google TV, best for cars, best indie game, etc. There are many titles to look through, but they’re all linked and organized below.

Hopefully there’s something here that will interest everybody.

Best apps of 2024

Best games of 2024

You’ll find a landing page dedicated to the Best Of over on Google Play by following the link below.

What’s your favorite app of 2024? For me, Best Game goes to both Marvel SNAP and Pokemon Pocket, while Best App goes to Philips Hue. Such a lovely, consistent app that works wonderfully.

