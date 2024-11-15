Samsung is primed to begin shipping the November security patch to owners of the Galaxy S21 series. That’s five devices in total, as there are two SKUs for the Galaxy S21 FE on Verizon, along with the standard S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

Nothing is listed in the changelog besides “the most up to date Android security patch,” but if you spot something after booting it up, please feel free to inform us.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S21 : G991USQSEGXJ4

: G991USQSEGXJ4 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQSEGXJ4

: G996USQSEGXJ4 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQSEGXJ4

: G998USQSEGXJ4 Galaxy S21 FE (5G) : G990U2SQSCGXJ6

: G990U2SQSCGXJ6 Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSEGXJ6

Go snag it.

// Verizon