Google’s Black Friday Pixel 9 Pro Deal is $150 Off

Those pre-Black Friday deals on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were fun, but as we mentioned at the time of those going live, many of us were really waiting to see what Google would do with the regular Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for Black Friday weekend. Today, we know what’s coming and it is as good as expected.

Google will discount the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL by $150, dropping the starting price to $849. For a pair of phones that I’d recommend everyone consider, this is a great price and will make both incredibly hard to ignore if you are in the market for a new, high-end phone.

We don’t have the full breakdown of all storage variants, but the assumption here is that all versions and all colors will be $150 off. Google has posted a sneak peek of the Google Store Black Friday deals and simply listed the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL together with “Save $150” note and $849 price.

If we look at each Black Friday Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with a $150 discount, this would be your pricing:

Pixel 9 Pro (128GB): $849

Pixel 9 Pro (256GB): $949

Pixel 9 Pro (512GB): $1,069

Pixel 9 Pro (1TB): $1,299

Pixel 9 Pro XL (128GB): $949

Pixel 9 Pro XL (256GB): $1,049

Pixel 9 Pro XL (512GB): $1,169

Pixel 9 Pro XL (1TB): $1,399

Google’s Black Friday sale is scheduled to go live on November 21, which is Thanksgiving day. If you happen to prefer shopping at places like Best Buy or Amazon for your Pixel devices, I’m going to go ahead and assume they will match Google’s pricing. They always do.

Is $150 off the Pixel 9 Pro going to get you to jump in?

