Samsung has been teasing digital car keys for quite some time (January, 2021), but we have only begun to see the feature become available from very select automakers. This week, it was announced that Audi is the latest car company that can have digital keys stored inside of Samsung Wallet.

Powered by ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and secured through Samsung Knox, Audi vehicle owners can unlock, lock, and start their car directly from their phone. You can view the UI from Samsung Wallet below, but it looks pretty plain and straightforward. Nothing wrong with that, so long as it does it job quickly.

Another bonus of digital car keys is the ability to share them. Samsung details that, “this feature offers precise and secure access while allowing users to share digital keys with friends or manage access remotely.” Furthermore, should you lose your phone and not have biometric authentication enabled for Wallet, you can delete the keys via the cloud from Samsung Find.

Digital Key functionality for select Audi vehicles will roll out starting this month in Europe, followed by a global rollout aligned with the launch timeline of Audi vehicles. We’re always waiting.

// Samsung