Google Photos Intros ‘Updates’ to Replace ‘Sharing’ Page

Inside of Google Photos, the current Sharing page is where you access shared albums and conversations you have with other users. It can be messy at times, but to help clean it up, and also introduce new features, Google is replacing it with a new Updates page.

It looks like anything that could be labeled as an update to your photos will be available on this page. Updates to shared albums, partner sharing updates, memory updates, or any other Photos-related update notifications will be available for viewing on this page.

What you’ll find in Updates:

Updates to a shared album

Updates to a conversation

Updates to a group conversation

Partner sharing updates

Memory updates

Storage updates

Importantly, the Updates page is chronologically organized, which will help users view incoming activity from, “today, yesterday, this week, this month, last month, and beyond. We want to streamline how you can view recent activity with an interface that makes albums, groups, and conversations more accessible,” Google wrote in its announcement.

This change is rolling out starting now to both Android and iOS users.

// Google