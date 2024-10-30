Can you believe we’re starting to see our first early Black Friday deals? That’s apparently what’s going on with Samsung’s current line-up of discounts and promos on devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). In this “early” deal, they are slashing up to $870 off, thanks to a combination of trade-in discount and free storage upgrade on exclusive colors.

The best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal changes regularly and typically comes down to the phone you have in your pocket today that can be traded, if Samsung wants you to have more storage to sweeten the deal, or if there is a straight cash discount. For this deal, we have all of those, although not all can be used together. Let me explain that.

Free storage upgrade to 512GB. That’s right, Samsung is bringing the free storage upgrade that they often use with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 over to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Instead of 256GB, they’ll give you 512GB for the same price, which is at least a $120 discount. Since the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a device you could hang on to for years and years to come, getting as much storage as you possibly can is the play.

Samsung currently has the free storage upgrade to 512GB on their exclusive online colors only, so that includes Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange. The regular colors are not seeing this free upgrade at this time.

$750 off again with trade-in. The $750 off discount is sticking around still for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you hand Samsung a Galaxy S23 Ultra. This isn’t new, but I’m surprised to see this high value stick around this long. They’ll also do $650 off with a Galaxy S22 Ultra or $600 off for a bunch of phones. The full list can be seen right here.

Unfortunately, if you have a Google or Apple phone to trade, the values just aren’t that good. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is only getting $600, while none of Google’s phones jump past $300. Samsung likes you to trade-in Samsung phones.

Combining the top $750 off trade-in price and the $120 free storage upgrade, you could save $870 off a Galaxy S24 Ultra today.

No trade needed for $370 off. For those with no trade-in, Samsung is doing the $120 free upgrade in storage still, plus they’ll just take $250 off for the joy of you doing business with them. So yeah, you don’t even need a good phone to trade and you’ll still save a bunch.

Samsung Deal Link