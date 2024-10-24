Need a quick Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal to finish the week with? Samsung is doing some sort of promotional week called…”Samsung Week,” which means a bunch of deals on their best stuff. The Galaxy Watch Ultra was a part of this week a couple of days ago with that crazy $172 price, and now we have the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with one of its biggest discounts ever.

Samsung is currently listing this deal on their best foldable as having a total savings of $1,600+. That number isn’t what you’ll save on the device, because it’s a combination of multiple promos, but you can still save $1,500 on the Fold 6. To get the full $1,600+, you would have to use a $100 credit you get if buying from a carrier and then use a discount Samsung is offering on accessories with purchase.

As always, you can save up to $1,200 off with a trade-in of the top devices. Samsung slashes your trade-in value upfront, leaving you with an instant discount on your purchase today. To get $1,200, you would need to trade a Fold 5 or Galaxy S24 Ultra, but there are plenty of other devices fetching large sums of cash. You can check the value of your phone at this link.

To further add to the deal, Samsung is offering up a $180 discount on 256GB storage models or $300 off 512GB models. But really, they are offering you a free upgrade to 512GB, since those two discounts get you to the same starting price before trade-in.

Combine the $300 off for 512GB storage plus $1,200 for top trades and you get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $519.99. That’s as good of a deal as we’ve seen.

Nothing to trade? All good there – Samsung will give you a $350 off discount without a trade-in. When you combine that with the $300 off storage promo, you would pay just $1,369.99. Not bad.

Samsung Deal Link