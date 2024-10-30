Nothing is always doing fun stuff with its hardware, with the latest rendition of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus sporting a glow-in-the-dark backside. It’s super unique and awesome, but if you’re interested in buying one, it’s also going to be extremely limited.

How limited, you may ask? There will only be 1,000 units produced, so you’ll need to be very diligent should you hope to procure one for yourself. You can sign up for notifications when the purchase window opens on November 12.

For specs. the Nothing 2a Plus sports a 6.7″ AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chipset that is tweaked and exclusive to Nothing’s hardware, three 50-megapixel camera sensors (main, ultra-wide, and front), 5,000mAh battery, 20GB RAM in total (12GB + 8GB RAM booster), plus the trademark Glyph lights on the backside. Again, it’s a hot phone, especially at the $399 price.

Best of luck should you plan to purchase one. We’ll be rooting for you.

