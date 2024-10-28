Remember Soli on the Pixel 4 lineup (pictured above)? Well if you have fond memories, it is now being reported that Google is bringing something similar to the Pixel 11.

In a leak from Google’s chip division, which seems to be full of holes lately, it’s detailed that the company would have the ability to offer an under-display infrared (IR) camera to the Pixel 11, thanks to support by the Tensor G6. This addition would allow for an improved face unlock functionality, similar to what’s available to iPhone owners.

As someone who switches between iPhone and Android phones, Apple’s Face ID feature is very solid, working in all sort of conditions and lighting. Android phones have always lagged here a bit, so if Google could match that of Apple, we as consumers would be impressed and happy.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Pixel 11 series. News about its potential chipset has been spreading, with reports saying that it could have a best-in-class type of silicon. Too bad we still have to wait until 2026 to see if all of this is true.

// Android Authority