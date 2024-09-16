Even as we’re basking in the fresh goodness that is the Pixel 9 lineup, with its Tensor G4 and sleek hardware, news is making its way online concerning the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11. For those who might have held off on the Pixel 9 lineup and were maybe hoping to see more of an internal upgrade from Google in 2024, it seems you might in in for some good news.

According to industry insiders and reports, Google and TSMC are eyeing a longterm partnership that would have the Taiwan-based company produce the upcoming Tensor G5 (Pixel 10, 2025) and Tensor G6 (Pixel 11, 2026). Currently, Google has been working with Samsung Foundry to make Tensor chips, with the current Tensor G4 built on Samsung’s 4nm process.

News of Google switching to TSMC isn’t exactly new. We saw the first report of this back in May. However, what is new concerns the Pixel 11 and the rumored Tensor G6 expected in 2026. As detailed in the report, Tensor G6 will be based on TSMC’s 2nm platform. What does that mean? In plain terms, it means better performance and reduced power consumption.

We still might be a ways from the Pixel 10 launch, but the development and production of these devices takes place way before then. Because of this, we should be learning more about Google’s plans relatively soon.

Thoughts on this development?

// Wccf | Business Korea