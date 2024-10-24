Early last week, Samsung was shipping out quite a few October security patch updates to newer Galaxy devices, including those of the Galaxy Z series. This week, ten more updates are shipping, reaching devices like the Galaxy S20 series, Tab S8 and S9, and Note 20 series.

Inside, we aren’t seeing anything beyond the October security patch. If you spot something noteworthy after booting up, feel free to let us know in the comments.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQSBHXJ3

: G981VSQSBHXJ3 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQSBHXJ3

: G986USQSBHXJ3 Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQSBHXJ3

: G988USQSBHXJ3 Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQSHHXJ3

: G781VSQSHHXJ3 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQSAHXJ1

: N981USQSAHXJ1 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQSAHXJ1

: N986USQSAHXJ1 Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQSDGXJ4

: G990USQSDGXJ4 Galaxy Tab S8+ : X808USQS7CXJ7

: X808USQS7CXJ7 Galaxy Tab S9+ : X818USQS4BXJ7

: X818USQS4BXJ7 Galaxy Tab S9 FE: X518USQS7BXJ2

Go snag those updates.

// Verizon