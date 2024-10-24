Early last week, Samsung was shipping out quite a few October security patch updates to newer Galaxy devices, including those of the Galaxy Z series. This week, ten more updates are shipping, reaching devices like the Galaxy S20 series, Tab S8 and S9, and Note 20 series.
Inside, we aren’t seeing anything beyond the October security patch. If you spot something noteworthy after booting up, feel free to let us know in the comments.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S20: G981VSQSBHXJ3
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQSBHXJ3
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQSBHXJ3
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQSHHXJ3
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQSAHXJ1
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQSAHXJ1
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSDGXJ4
- Galaxy Tab S8+: X808USQS7CXJ7
- Galaxy Tab S9+: X818USQS4BXJ7
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE: X518USQS7BXJ2
Go snag those updates.
// Verizon
