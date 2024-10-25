For those who can say they are Gold, Diamond, or Platinum tier on Google Play, you better check your Perks section of Google Play Points. Google announced this week that it’s sending out free memberships to both Disney+ and/or Hulu for eligible tier members.

Gold members will be able to receive six months of Disney+ (w/ ads) and/or six months of Hulu, Platinum gets nine months, and Diamond gets a full year of streaming. It takes quite a bit of money to hit these levels, but if you’re already paying for subscription services via Google Play or you buy a lot of books or in-app purchases, it’s possible you’re at these levels already.

Play Points Level Perks

Gold members get six months of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and/or six months of Hulu (With Ads)

Platinum members get nine months of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and/or nine months of Hulu (With Ads)

Diamond members get a full year of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and/or a full year of Hulu (With Ads)

One downside is that you’ll need to be a first time subscriber to these services with that same Play Perks account. I assume this will already scratch a lot of eligible customers, including myself.

Check your Google Play to claim your perk.

// Google