Samsung is teasing a new Galaxy announcement, scheduled for October 21.

There has been talks about a special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which would make sense for this announcement considering they used a Z Fold device for the literal invite as shown in the video below. It seems like a safe bet that this announcement is for that device.

Check out the fun little video below and then mark the calendars. Last we heard, the special edition may not come to the US, so maybe don’t hold your breath.

Come on, Samsung.