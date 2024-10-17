OnePlus is About to Show Off Android 15 and OxygenOS 15

The season of Android 15 updates is officially upon us. Samsung may need some extra time to cook, but Google gave us Android 15 for Pixel devices this week and now OnePlus says it is almost ready as well.

In a short announcement, OnePlus set October 24 as the date they plan to reveal OxygenOS 15 with Android 15 underneath. They were light on details beyond the date and time because they’ll save that for the event, but they did at least bring out their standard list of hot keywords of the moment.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS 15 “embodies the company’s Never Settle spirit” and should be the “fastest and most user-friendly update yet.” There will be lots of algorithms at work, updated animations throughout, and a “unique visual style that highlights the company’s individuality.” And yes, there will be the “latest” in AI features too.

If you’d like to tune in and prepare your OnePlus phone for what is likely to be a beta for select devices, you’ll want to hit OnePlus’ media channels on October 24 at 11:30AM Eastern (8:30AM Pacific).