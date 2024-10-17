Motorola announced a bit of news last week that was seemingly missed by many until recently, stating that select devices would soon be getting Google’s Circle to Search feature.

We don’t have a specific list of devices that will get access to the feature, and we also don’t have a timeframe, but if you happened to have bought a new Razr phone, it seems completely reasonable that recent phones would get it. After all, they’re shown in the promotional material for it.

Motorola also highlights other Google AI goodies, such as editing photos inside of Google Photos, plus Gemini. These things should already be live on select Motorola phones.

This is cool news, so they should have made a bigger deal about it.

