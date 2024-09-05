You know the saying that goes, “Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you always should”? It applies to all sorts of things, but definitely not this mysterious Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. We most certainly want Samsung to do this.

This is our first look at the reportedly upcoming device, with its thinner body and screen sizes that measure in at an 8-inch main display and 6.5-inch cover display. For thickness, the device measures in at 10.6mm when folded, and 4.9mm when unfolded. That’s compared to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 at 12.1mm when folded and 5.6mm when unfolded.

The backside has also caught our eye. We’re not sure if it will actually feel textured or if glass will cover whatever Samsung is doing here, but it does look nice. We can also see the camera island, with the highlight reported to be a 200-megapixel camera.

Sadly, the rumor is that availability will be limited to South Korea and China. If true, that sucks. Samsung, you’re going to need to do the right thing and make this device available in the US.

We’ll keep you posted if we learn more. Launch is expected sometime this year.

