Not too long ago, Samsung had a stellar trade-in offer for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This week, Samsung has that same trade-in offer for up to $350 off with eligible device trade-in, but also slapped $50 off the base price. That’s a total of $400 in potential savings, bringing the price down to a new low of $249 for this super Wear OS device.

If you’re asking if we think the Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth trading in your old device and picking up for this $249 price, the answer is yes everyday. In our review, we loved the display, rugged hardware design, plus that insane battery life. Heck, even if you don’t have a trade-in eligible for the full $350 of instant credit, it’s still worth consideration thanks to the instant $50 savings.

Samsung offers $100 of instant trade-in credit when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition. That’s basically a free $150 off of this device, so if you’re in the market, there’s never been a better time.

Don’t miss out.