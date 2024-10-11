Droid Life

Buy and Play Xbox Games Inside Xbox App Starting in November

1

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

The court’s recent ruling to open up Google’s mobile store in the US is already starting to create new opportunities for publishers. Announced this week, Microsoft will begin selling Xbox titles via its own Xbox app, which gamers can purchase and then immediately start to play on their Android phone.

This move is expected to take place starting this November, which is quite sudden, but only possible because of the recent ruling. While Google said it would appeal, companies are clearly already getting busy.

You can expect the same from other publishers, so long as the ruling holds up.

// The Verge

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top