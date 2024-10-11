The court’s recent ruling to open up Google’s mobile store in the US is already starting to create new opportunities for publishers. Announced this week, Microsoft will begin selling Xbox titles via its own Xbox app, which gamers can purchase and then immediately start to play on their Android phone.

This move is expected to take place starting this November, which is quite sudden, but only possible because of the recent ruling. While Google said it would appeal, companies are clearly already getting busy.

The court’s ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly… — BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) October 10, 2024

You can expect the same from other publishers, so long as the ruling holds up.

// The Verge