Back in September, Google announced that the Google TV Streamer’s new Home Panel function would be rolling out to all Chromecast with Google TV devices. That rollout has taken a while, but at last, there’s proof that it’s hitting devices.

Available to those enrolled in the Public Preview program, users can now gain access to Home Panel, which brings select smart home controls directly to your TV. You can control lights, thermostats, locks, and camera feeds. Basically, anything you can control via Google Home, you should be able to access via Home Panel.

To ensure you’re in the Pubic Preview, open up the Google Home app on either an iOS or Android device. Once inside, you’ll head to the Settings section and see an option on the bottom for “Public Preview.” If you’re in there, you’ll then need to make sure Home Panel is enabled on your Google TV device.

Given its preview availability, don’t be surprised if you don’t see it immediately or you have issues getting it to load. All we can say is, hustle up, Google. Everyone wants this on their TV.

// 9to5Google