Last week, Samsung made its newest line of Galaxy Tabs official. This week, they are now up for sale on the company’s website, and naturally, you can get some pretty great savings should you opt to buy them while they’re fresh.

Max Savings: To get the best deal on the latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, you’ll need an eligible trade-in device, but with it you can save a total of up to $800. That would bring down the price of the incredibly specced out, yet highly priced tablet down to just $399. That’s not bad at all for this machine.

If you’re looking to buy the less expensive Galaxy Tab S10+, you can save total of $700, bringing its price down to a completely reasonable $299.

What’s New: We have a complete writeup and spec breakdown on both devices here, but the quick takeaway is that while neither of these tablets offer a Snapdragon processor, Samsung highlights a more than 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU compared to Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. On top of that, you can expect each of these tablets to come filled to the gill with all of the Galaxy AI and future proofing you might need.

Follow the link below to snag your new Galaxy tablet.