Some time around 7:45am on the west coast, reports started popping up that Verizon was experiencing a network outage. At its absolute peak, roughly 1.6 million users reported issues with the network, according to Downdetector. How accurate that figure may be is hard to say, but regardless of how many people were experiencing issues, Verizon says it’s all been cleaned up.

About an hour or so into the outage (8:48am PDT), Verizon’s PR team announced via X that its team of engineers were working on the issue. Only one update was posted to X between then and 4:18 PDT when Verizon tweeted, “Verizon engineers have fully restored today’s network disruption that impacted some customers. Service has returned to normal levels.”

Any amount of downtime for a major carrier such as Verizon is an issue. Plus, the optics is also tough, with Verizon continuing to tout its reliability and recently taking more money [examples: 1, 2, 3] from customers in a constant effort to improve subscriber experience or something like that. We’re sure that money is not going anywhere else and is all directed towards improving the network.

So let’s do a check in. Were you affected by yesterday’s Verizon outage? Do you expect Verizon to offer a bill credit to help ease the inconvenience? I wouldn’t hold my breath.