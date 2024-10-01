When Google launched its new Find My Device network earlier this year, Pebblebee was one of the first companies to launch a series of item trackers that worked with it. There was an issue with them, though – that first batch of trackers only worked with Google’s network, not Apple’s Find My network that their popular AirTags work on.

Now, only a few months later, Pebblebee is introducing trackers that are universal and can work on both Google’s and Apple’s device finding networks. The whole line-up is here too, so you have Clip, Card, and Tag styles to choose from. All of the devices are rechargeable, just like the previous range, we’re simply adding the ability to work on both networks.

Below, we have Pebblebee’s description of each tracker:

Pebblebee Clip Universal – Compact and rechargeable with versatile attachment. Perfect for keys, bags, and more—keep your essentials secure wherever you go.

– Compact and rechargeable with versatile attachment. Perfect for keys, bags, and more—keep your essentials secure wherever you go. Pebblebee Card Universal – Ultra-thin rechargeable tracker that fits effortlessly. Slip it into wallets and passports—travel with confidence and peace of mind.

– Ultra-thin rechargeable tracker that fits effortlessly. Slip it into wallets and passports—travel with confidence and peace of mind. Pebblebee Tag Universal – Pebblebee’s smallest rechargeable item tracker ever. Ideal for luggage and all other items—explore without limits.

There is one thing to note about this universal capability and that’s the fact that you can’t simply attach a single tracker to both networks at the same time. In other words, you couldn’t setup the Pebblebee Clip on Google’s Find My Device network and also on Apple’s Find My network. You have to choose which network to use. If you’d then like to switch to another network because you change from Android to iPhone, you’d have to factory reset.

Still, for those who may dance between phone types or who have households with multiple device types, these should come in handy.

They are all available now for $34.99.

