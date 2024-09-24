When the Pixel Watch 3 launched earlier this month, it was the only Pixel Watch model to run the newest version of Wear OS, which is the Wear OS 5 update that was first teased back in May. Since the only other devices running it are the newest Galaxy Watch units, we asked Google when we might see the same version of Wear OS land on older Pixel Watches, like the Pixel Watch 2, but they wouldn’t give us an expected timeline for it. Today, we have a date – right now.

Google has announced that Wear OS 5 will begin rolling out starting today to Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 3.5 or Wear OS 4.0. This is also the September 2024 Pixel Watch update with new features, “numerous” bug fixes, performance updates, and more. There are several app updates to go along with this build too.

Once on device and you’ve gone into the Google Play store on your watch to grab any available app updates, you’ll find new items like a grid-view app launcher, improved camera controls, and the new Pixel Recorder on the watch. A Verizon changelog also says that global roaming for Canada and Mexico has been added. We have more on Wear OS 5 here.

Here are the build numbers that you’ll see globally:

Google Pixel Watch : AW2A.240903.005.A2

: AW2A.240903.005.A2 Google Pixel Watch 2: AW2A.240903.005.A1

Since this big Wear OS 5 update is scheduled to begin today, but could take some time ( rollout”over the next week in phases”) to land on your watch, you can always try this old Wear OS update trick to pull it right away. As far as we know, that still works and is the quickest way to get new updates on your Pixel Watch.

Let us know if you see it!

