This is apparently it, according to Google – the “final call” for $760 off the Pixel 9 series with trades is upon us. You have until the end of the month to take advantage of potentially bloated trade values before they dip, likely forever.

Google is continuing this launch Pixel 9 Pro deal through September 30. If you happen to have a newer Pixel phone (like the Pixel Fold or Pixel 8 Pro), you can save a pretty penny by parting with it. Here’s how to do it.

$760 OFF PIXEL 9 PRO WITH TRADES: The situation is still the same for the moment. The top trade-in value toward a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an original Pixel Fold that Google will give you $760 for. The next top value is the Pixel 8 Pro at $699 followed by Pixel 7 Pro at $540, Pixel 8 at $490, Pixel 6 Pro at $450, and Pixel 7 at $360.

So we are clear, Google’s trade-in program is not an instant discount like Samsung’s. Instead, you get to pay full price today, send your trade-in back to them once your new phone arrives, and then they inspect it before giving you the refund. The process typically goes smoothly, but not always.

If we end up buying a Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB storage for $999, a full $760 back brings the cost down to $239. That’s an incredible price for the phone that I’d argue is the best in the industry at the moment. Here’s our Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL review in case you need more on that take.

ALL PIXEL 9 SERIES INCLUDED: Google is offering the same trade-in values for all of their old Pixel devices no matter which Pixel 9 phone you choose. You can go as entry-level as the Pixel 9 or go wild with a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You’ll get the same values for your trade-ins either way. We don’t always see that with other companies, like Samsung. Samsung often adjusts (lowers) trade values downward when you drop from something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra to the Galaxy S24.

Again, you have until September 30.

Google Store Link